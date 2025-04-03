Arne Slot, Mikel Arteta, Eberechi Eze (Photo by Carl Recine, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool look set to be among the main teams competing for the transfer of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze this summer.

The England international has a £60m release clause in his Palace contract, and the Premier League’s top clubs are understood to be eager to snap him up in the coming months.

Sources close to the situation have revealed to CaughtOffside that Arsenal and Liverpool are Eze’s man suitors, while the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham are also keen.

Eze has been one of the top attacking midfielders in the Premier League in recent times, and it makes sense that he’s now being lined up by bigger clubs.

Palace have a number of star players who could be of interest to top teams this summer, but it remains to be seen which of their biggest names could leave.

Eberechi Eze transfer saga looks like one to watch

Eze could be a terrific signing for Arsenal right now, giving them a bit more X-factor in the middle of the park and taking the pressure off Martin Odegaard to be their main creative outlet in that area.

Liverpool could also surely do well to bring in someone like Eze to give them something a bit different in that department, as the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have quite a similar style.

It will be interesting to see if clubs come in and pay Eze’s £60m clause, or if it will be possible to enter into negotiations with Palace over the 26-year-old.

The Eagles might feel it’s not the worst outcome if they cash in on Eze now, as it could then make it easier for them to keep hold of other key figures like Marc Guehi, Adam Wharton and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Wharton in particular is someone whose value could keep on rising and rising, so keeping him at Selhurst Park for a bit longer before selling for more money later could be ideal.

Eze, by contrast, is entering his peak years, so this would probably be Palace’s last chance to make big money from letting him go.