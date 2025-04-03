Talks begin: Liverpool working on exciting free transfer, serious contenders to beat multiple rivals to deal

Liverpool players lining up ahead of the game against Lille at Anfield (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly working on a free transfer swoop for Lille striker Jonathan David, having entered into talks with his agents.

The Canada international is poised to become a free agent this summer, leading to plenty of interest in him from top Premier League clubs.

According to Empire of the Kop, it now looks like Liverpool are serious contenders to sign David ahead of the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, Newcastle and West Ham.

It’s not often quality players like David are available for free, so it makes sense that there’s a long queue forming for the 25-year-old at the moment.

David has an impressive tally of 28 goals and five assists in all competitions for club and country so far this season, and it would be intriguing to see what he could do in the Premier League.

Liverpool could find an ideal Darwin Nunez upgrade in Jonathan David

Liverpool have a strong attack at the moment, particularly with Mohamed Salah in electrifying form for so much of this season.

Still, one position they’re arguably lacking is an out-and-out centre-forward, with Darwin Nunez struggling for much of his time at Anfield.

The Uruguay international has been linked with an exit this summer, with Football Transfers claiming some discussions have already taken place amid interest from Saudi Pro League clubs.

David looks like he could be a major upgrade on Nunez, so it will be interesting to see if LFC end up swooping for him as their main man up front.

Bigger names like Alexander Isak have also been linked with Liverpool by Give Me Sport, so that could be something to keep an eye on.

Still, Newcastle won’t want to sell Isak for anything other than crazy money, so a free agent like David could be more realistic.