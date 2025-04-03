“Wasn’t a classy move” – Okan Buruk hits back at Jose Mourinho following bizarre nose scratch

Jose Mourinho and Okan Buruk clash (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has landed himself in trouble again with another controversial clash with an opposition manager.

The Portuguese tactician has had his fair share of controversial moments down the years, and has even been involved in physical altercations from time to time.

Mourinho once notably poked former Barcelona coach Tito Vilanova in the eye when he was in charge of Real Madrid, and now he’s scratched an opponent’s nose!

As reported by BBC Sport, Mourinho approached Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk after last night’s game and seemed to try to grab his nose.

Needless to say, Galatasaray were not at all happy about this behaviour from Mourinho, with Buruk hitting back at the Special One, while the club’s vice-president also spoke about the incident.

Not a classy moment from Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho

“There was nothing between me and Mourinho,” Buruk said, as quoted by the BBC.

“He pinched my nose from behind. There was a slight scratch. Of course, it wasn’t a very nice or elegant thing to do.

“We expect managers to behave more appropriately in such situations. I won’t exaggerate this issue, but it wasn’t a classy move.”

Galatasaray’s vice-president Metin Ozturk also commented on the matter, and seemed to suggest there would surely be strong action taken against Mourinho, perhaps even by Fenerbahce themselves.