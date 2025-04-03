Liverpool make decision on Newcastle’s Alexander Isak asking price

Alexander Isak celebrates scoring for Newcastle United against Brentford (Photo by Reuters)

Liverpool are one of the clubs very interested in a summer move for Alexander Isak, although it will not be easy to prise him away from Newcastle, who have zero intention of letting their star striker move away from St James’ Park.

Liverpool are expected to sign a new striker during the summer transfer window, with the expectation being that Darwin Nunez will be moved on. Sporting director Richard Hughes has identified Isak as one of the club’s leading targets, and their chances of a deal being done look to have increased in recent days as Arsenal appear to not longer be pursuing Isak, as they instead look to his international teammate Viktor Gyokeres.

However, this boost does little in terms of working towards an agreement with Newcastle, who do not want to lose Isak under any circumstances. Because, they have set a minimum asking price of £150m.

Liverpool will not pay £150m Alexander Isak asking price

And it has now been reported by The Athletic that Liverpool are “highly unlikely” to smash their record transfer fee by reaching this figure during expected negotiations with Newcastle. As such, they would need to find a way to lower the demands of the Carabao Cup winners, such as using players that are of interest to Eddie Howe, or they would have to move on to other targets.

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Newcastle have an interest in the likes of Jarell Quansah and Harvey Elliot, and should Liverpool look to use them in a player-plus-deal, it would bring the figure needed down to one that is achievable.

Despite this, it is clear that Newcastle will not give much leeway to clubs that are interested in Isak, and especially those from the Premier League. Liverpool will have their work cut out to get their man this summer.