Shock report claims Liverpool could sell £30m star to rivals Everton

Ben Doak and his Liverpool teammates (Photo by Lionel Ng/Getty Images)

It’s very rare that we see Liverpool and Everton doing business together in the transfer market, but it could reportedly happen this summer.

Surprise speculation has emerged that Everton manager David Moyes is a big fan of Liverpool youngster Ben Doak.

And according to a report from Football Insider, the Reds could be prepared to let Doak leave for around £30million.

Doak is currently on loan from Liverpool to Middlesbrough, and has long been regarded as a big prospect.

Football Insider claim that Moyes has known about Doak for some time now, and that could pave the way for this surprise deal to go through.

Ben Doak could join list of rare Liverpool to Everton movers

It’s fair to say this would be very surprising if it happened, but we could be about to see a player cross the Merseyside divide for the first time in 23 years.

The last time these clubs did any kind of business was when Abel Xavier moved from Everton to Liverpool in 2002.

For a player moving from Liverpool to Everton, you have to go even further back, with the last player to do it being Gary Ablett in 1992.

Doak joined Liverpool from Celtic a few years ago, and fans will surely have been hoping for him to eventually become a first-team regular at Anfield.

However, there’s a lot of competition for places in Arne Slot’s squad, so it seems he could be available for the right price this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Doak accepts a controversial move like this, however, as it might make him hugely unpopular with LFC supporters for the rest of his career.

It perhaps helps that Doak isn’t the biggest name at Liverpool yet, but one imagines he’s still opening himself up to a lot of stick and possibly abuse if he goes to play for the enemy.