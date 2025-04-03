Liverpool fans will love Virgil van Dijk putting Michael Owen in his place – video

Michael Owen and Virgil van Dijk (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images, Premier League Productions)

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk will have endeared himself even more to Reds fans with his little swipe back at Michael Owen during this post-match interview.

Watch below as Van Dijk is asked by Owen if winning the Premier League title is now only something that can make up for what has been an otherwise disappointing season due to the club’s recent Carabao Cup final defeat and exit from the Champions League.

Owen seems to suggest being champions of England is now only a consolation prize, and it’s fair to say Van Dijk gives the question the response it deserves…

Virgil van Dijk insists Liverpool are still on course for a special season

Van Dijk hit back: “So you’re suggesting the season is not going to be special any more?”

Owen replied: “It will be, absolutely, it will be special, but I thought it could’ve been building into something very special.”

Van Dijk then added: “Well, I think we have to change that narrative a little bit. We’re fighting for the biggest prize of the season, we worked so hard for it, 20 teams are working so hard to be on top of the Premier League.

“We have eight games to go, we know what’s at stake, we have to go for it, we have to fight, we have to enjoy the whole ride and then let’s see. Like I said, it’s still looking very special in my eyes.

“I think what you said, at the start of the season, I think no one expected us to even try to fight on all four fronts, obviously we’re at the stage now where we’re still fighting for the biggest, and that’s the reality. It’s still a possibility that this season will be very, very special.”