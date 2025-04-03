West Ham striker is not impressing in training under Potter

Graham Potter during West Ham vs Wolves (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

West Ham United could reportedly have a worrying problem emerging under Graham Potter at the moment.

It seems that exciting Brazilian youngster Luis Guilherme is struggling to impress Potter, and has generally received poor feedback on his training performances this season.

Guilherme looked like a hugely exciting signing for the Hammers when he first joined from Palmeiras.

However, it just hasn’t worked out for him at the London Stadium, with the 19-year-old failing to break into the West Ham team very often this season.

According to the Athletic, this is down to Guilherme simply not doing enough to convince his coaches during training sessions.

Can Luis Guilherme turn things around at West Ham?

Guilherme first joined by WHUFC under Julen Lopetegui, but he hasn’t been able to turn things around since Graham Potter took over as manager.

West Ham fans will be disappointed that this deal doesn’t seem to be working out, with the club in need of a pacey and exciting forward of this profile.

For one reason or another, it seems Guilherme is struggling to live up to the standards expected of him, and it will be interesting to see if that can change.

The Premier League is a very different beast to what the Brazilian would have been used to back in his home country, so perhaps this is just a period of adaptation.

West Ham have had some bad luck with similar transfers, though, with the east Londoners often bringing in big names with potential who just can’t quite seem to make it happen once they arrive.