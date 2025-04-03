£42m price set: Man United ready to sanction risky transfer, Chelsea & two CL giants interested

Kobbie Mainoo celebrates for Manchester United (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly set an asking price of just £42million for midfielder Kobbie Mainoo ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

Chelsea are one of the big clubs showing an interest in Mainoo, but it seems the England international could also have exciting opportunities abroad.

That’s according to Fichajes, who name Real Madrid and Inter Milan alongside Chelsea as potential suitors for Mainoo ahead of the summer.

Man Utd fans will no doubt be disappointed by this news, with Mainoo’s future seeming increasingly in doubt.

There’s been plenty of speculation about Mainoo’s future, with Give Me Sport recently reporting that the Red Devils were hopeful they could get the 19-year-old to sign a new contract.

Now, however, he’s being linked with an exit again as Fichajes claim United could let him go for £42m.

Kobbie Mainoo transfer situation is a blow but Manchester United need to take the positives

Mainoo looked like a hugely exciting young talent when he first broke through in the United first-team last season.

Despite some early injury struggles, Mainoo began to establish himself as a key player for Erik ten Hag, scoring in the FA Cup final victory over Manchester City last May.

That should have been the start of a long and successful MUFC career, but it now seems like he might be heading for the exit door long before he even hits his peak years.

It would be a particular blow if Mainoo ended up at a rival like Chelsea, but it’s easy to see why their project might be tempting to the player after such a difficult campaign in Manchester.

Still, United have financial problems that can’t be ignored, and cashing in on £42m of pure profit on a homegrown player like Mainoo could end up being significant.

As much as Mainoo looks like an exciting young talent, he’s surely not irreplaceable, and if he’s not happy to commit to the club then there’s little sense in keeping him.