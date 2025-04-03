“He’s choosing United” – Man United backed to sign 42-goal Arsenal target

Viktor Gyokeres and a Manchester United badge (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Man United will be on the hunt for a new striker this summer, but signing their desired could be tricky if they miss out on European qualification – and this looks likely at this stage, unless they were to win the Europa League.

Victor Osimhen is one of the players high on the shortlist at Old Trafford, while they also have an interest in Viktor Gyokeres, who worked alongside head coach Ruben Amorim at Sporting CP. And it could be that connection that allows Man United to have an advantage over the rest of the clubs keen on the Swedish marksman, even if they do not have European football next season.

Man United tipped to beat Arsenal to Viktor Gyokeres signing

That is the view of Mark Lawrensen, who expects Man United to sign Gyokeres this summer if they make a concrete attempt – this is despite the fact that Arsenal have made him their primary striker target in recent weeks.

“Arsenal signing Victor Gyökeres would be the final piece of the jigsaw they’d need to win the Premier League. However, if the player is choosing between Arsenal or Manchester United, then I think he’s choosing United as he’s got a mate there straightaway in Ruben Amorim and the manager already knows exactly how to get the best out of him.

“I can’t see him going anywhere else other than Manchester United, regardless of money – and that’s despite them not having European football next season. If Amorim wants him, he’ll get him.”

It would be a statement of intent if Man United were to sign Gyokeres ahead of Arsenal, and it is one that their supporters would also dearly love. For now, it remains to be seen whether the Swede, who has 42 goals in 43 club appearances this season, ends up in Manchester this summer.