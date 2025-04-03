Manchester City willing to get rid of 10 first team players this summer

Pep Guardiola (Photo by Getty Images)

Manchester City have had a tough season, and on the back of it, they are expected to be very busy during the summer transfer window, particularly in regards to getting rid of players that are no longer wanted by head coach Pep Guardiola.

It is no secret that Manchester City want to get rid of several players this summer as Guardiola aims to freshen up his squad after a difficult campaign. Kevin De Bruyne, who has been tipped to make a move to South America, will almost certainly be one that moves on, but there could be several that follow him out of the exit door at the Etihad Stadium.

Should Manchester City get their way, Guardiola’s squad will have a completely different look about it by the time next season kicks off in August.

Manchester City planning squad cull as 10 exits wanted

That’s because Foot Mercato have reported that Manchester City have identified 10 players that they are willing to get rid of this summer. De Bruyne is one, and he is joined by further heavyweights such as Ederson, John Stones, Bernardo Silva and Jeremy Doku. Likewise, there is also a desire to part ways with Stefan Ortega, Mateo Kovacic, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish and James McAtee.

It would be a very bold of Manchester City to move on some of these names this summer. The likes of De Bruyne, Gundogan, Kovacic and Grealish are understandable, but the likes of Stones and Doku would perhaps be more surprising to supporters, although neither player has been a standout during the season.

Manchester City look like being one of the teams to watch during the 2025 summer transfer window, as they aim to get back in the Premier League title race from next season.