Deal very close: Mohamed Salah on the verge of finally deciding his Liverpool future

Mohamed Salah applauds the Liverpool fans after the win over Everton at Anfield (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is reportedly now very close to finally ending the long-running saga over his future and signing a new contract.

The Egypt international is close to becoming a free agent, but it seems he’s now on the verge of committing his future to the Reds instead of leaving at the end of his contract this summer.

There have been mixed reports about Salah for some time now, including claims by the Telegraph in recent days about Saudi Pro League clubs being confident that the player wants to move there.

Now, however, a new report from Foot Mercato states that Salah is on the verge of signing a new contract to stay at Liverpool.

Just the news that Liverpool fans needed

This is a huge boost for Liverpool after the recent blow regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is also due to be out of contract this summer.

The LFC right-back is widely reported as being close to joining Real Madrid, as per BBC Sport and numerous other sources.

Foot Mercato also report that all hopes look to be lost in terms of Liverpool keeping Alexander-Arnold, so to hold on to Salah now feels even more important.

The 32-year-old may not be getting any younger, but he’s been in sensational form this season and it feels like it would have been close to impossible for Liverpool to replace him.

Losing Alexander-Arnold will still be a big blow for the club, but if they can keep Salah, and ideally Virgil van Dijk too, then that will go some way to reassuring the fans that things aren’t about to fall apart too much.

Losing all three, or even two out of those three players, on free transfers, would have been an absolute disaster for Liverpool and could have threatened to undo so much of the good work they’ve done on the pitch this season.

Arne Slot has worked wonders with this squad almost entirely inherited from his predecessor Jurgen Klopp, and it would have been a hell of a rebuilding job trying to replace three of the team’s most important players all at once.