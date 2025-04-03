‘One if his most special qualities’ watch Arne Slot single out Liverpool ace for priase ahead of Fulham clash

(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Arne Slot was his usual calm and insightful self ahead of Sunday’s 2 pm kick-off between Fulham and Liverpool.

The Away side will be looking to push on and add more points to their impressive Premier League lead at Craven Cottage.

Fulham’s form isn’t great, with just two wins and 3 defeats in their last 5 games. Whilst the visitors this weekend have 4 wins and just that one draw against Aston Villa back on the 19th of last month.

League leaders Liverpool, who are closing in on a 20th Premier League title, may find the cottagers a challenge, but will surely have too much for them.