Real Madrid fear one important player could miss Arsenal clash

Real Madrid reportedly fear that Antonio Rudiger will be banned from playing against Arsenal after his behaviour during the celebrations of that win over Atletico Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side rode their luck a little to get past rivals Atletico in the round of 16, setting up a quarter-final tie with Arsenal.

The Gunners host Los Blancos at the Emirates Stadium for the first leg next Tuesday night, and it seems there’s concern about Rudiger’s eligibility.

According to Marca, Real fear that Rudiger will be punished for the way he celebrated against Atletico, meaning he could be given a one-game ban.

Marca report that a verdict will be confirmed on Friday, so Real will no doubt hope there’s some good news regarding the Germany international, who is a key player for Ancelotti.

Antonio Rudiger absence could be some much-needed good news for Arsenal

Arsenal have had a bit of a nightmare with injuries this season, with Bukayo Saka missing large chunks of the campaign, while others like Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard have also been out at points.

There’s now also bad news on Gabriel Magalhaes, as confirmed today by Arsenal.com, as he won’t play again this season after going off with a hamstring problem in the win over Fulham.

So, if Real end up having to play without Rudiger, that could level things up a bit and make it a slightly more interesting tie.

Mikel Arteta’s side have it in them to cause an upset, but there’s no doubt that the reigning holders Madrid will be the big favourites to go through to the semi-finals.

Arsenal have never won the Champions League, having only ever played in one final, but they’ll be desperate to use this opportunity to make up for their disappointing Premier League campaign this term.