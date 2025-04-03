(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s upcoming summer transfer window could be crucial one that could shape the club’s immediate future under Ruben Amorim.

It has been reported that the club will being undergoing massive 10-man exodus with some big players on the chopping block including Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Casemiro.

The outgoings will play a key part in raising funds for the incomings, which the team desperately needs as Amorim aims to build his own squad.

Bruno Fernandes remains central to Ruben Amorim’s plans at Man United

Among players linked with a move away is Bruno Fernandes, who is attracting interest from Real Madrid.

Despite United’s turbulent season, the Portuguese playmaker remains the team’s heartbeat, and Amorim is determined to build his squad around him.

The latest report from GiveMeSport suggests that top European clubs, including Real Madrid, have been monitoring Fernandes’ situation, hoping to lure him away, however, Amorim has shut down any possibility of an exit.

The report claims that the manager has ‘made it clear’ to the player in talks ‘behind the scenes’ that he will not be allowed to secure an exit this summer.

With United looking to strengthen their squad while retaining key players, Fernandes’ presence is seen as a non-negotiable factor in their plans.

Bruno Fernandes’ importance at Manchester United

Since he arrived from Sporting CP in January 2020, Fernandes has been United’s most influential player. He made an immediate impact, finishing as the Europa League’s top scorer that campaign. His exceptional performances earned him consecutive Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year awards. He has been a beacon of creativity and leadership, even during the club’s struggles.

Under Amorim, Fernandes was expected to take on an even greater role. The 30-year-old attacking midfielder has once again been United’s standout performer this season, registering 16 goals and 16 assists across all competitions. His vision, ability to dictate play, and knack for stepping up in crucial moments make him irreplaceable.

Amorim’s firm stance on keeping Fernandes is a strong statement of intent. As United push to re-establish themselves as a formidable side next season, parting ways with their captain is not an option.

With the summer transfer window approaching, United’s hopes for a successful rebuild could hinge on Fernandes leading from the front—and Amorim is making sure he stays at Old Trafford.