Report: Liverpool eyeing bargain £50m transfer to replace Mohamed Salah

Takefusa Kubo and Mohamed Salah (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer move for Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo ahead of this summer.

The Reds might find themselves needing to replace Mohamed Salah if he leaves at the end of his contract, so are said to be looking at options.

One of the main names on Liverpool’s list is apparently Real Sociedad’s Kubo, who can move for £50m, which is seen as great value by his suitors, according to TEAMtalk.

The Japan international has impressed in La Liga, and at 23, is still young enough that he can keep on improving in years to come.

Kubo recently caught the eye against Real Madrid in their Copa del Rey semi-final, and it seems inevitable that he’ll make the step up to a higher level sooner or later.

Liverpool look to Takefusa Kubo, but can they keep hold of Mohamed Salah?

There’s plenty of speculation surrounding Liverpool at the moment, so at times it can be hard to know what to make of it all.

Although Salah is about to become a free agent this summer, it’s been claimed by Foot Mercato that he’s actually now on the verge of signing a new contract at Anfield.

That would surely be the ideal outcome for LFC, but it’s also important to plan for possibly having to replace Salah.

Kubo looks like a decent option, as he has a similar playing style as a left-footed winger who primarily plays on the right-hand side.

Unlike Salah, however, he’s not nearly as much of a prolific scorer, so it’s going to surely require more signings to replace the Egyptian superstar if he does move on.

Kubo looks like a fine talent worth investing in, but he alone surely won’t be enough to fill that considerable void left if Salah leaves.