“I’m very happy” – Blow for Tottenham as key summer target suggests he does not want to join Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of securing Johnny Cardoso this summer have hit a significant obstacle, as the American midfielder has made it clear he is in no rush to leave Spain.

Spurs have the opportunity to bring Cardoso to North London after securing a £21m purchase option as part of a ‘win-win’ deal that saw Giovani Lo Celso return to Real Betis last year.

While there were expectations that Tottenham would activate the clause in the upcoming transfer window, Cardoso’s latest comments suggest he is not interested in the move.

Recent reports claimed that Real Betis were preparing for Spurs to trigger the purchase option, but the final say does not rest solely with the clubs involved.

Cardoso himself must agree to the transfer, and his recent remarks about his future, suggests he envisions a long-term future in Seville.

Setback for Tottenham: Johnny Cardoso is happy at Real Betis

The midfielder has expressed his commitment to Betis, stating his enjoyment at the club and his desire to remain there for many years.

These sentiments strongly indicate that he is unlikely to consider a move to the Premier League.

Cardoso said (via elchiringuitotv):

“I’m very happy here and I hope I can continue enjoying myself at Betis for many years to come.”

Since arriving from Internacional in December 2023, Cardoso has quickly become a key figure in Manuel Pellegrini’s midfield.

He made his debut in a high-profile La Liga clash against Barcelona in January 2024 and has since cemented his place in the squad. Recognising his impact, Betis moved swiftly to tie him down to a long-term contract, extending his deal until 2030.

Tottenham had identified Cardoso as a prime target for their midfield revamp, hoping to integrate him into Ange Postecoglou’s squad ahead of the next campaign.

His contributions have helped the club embark on a five-match winning streak, keeping them in contention for a Champions League spot. So far this season, he has featured in 34 games, scoring three goals and providing one assist across all competitions.

Tottenham had hoped to bring in Cardoso as part of their midfield rebuild for next season, but convincing him to leave Spain now appears to be a major challenge.