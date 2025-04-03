20 G/A this season: Man United battling PL rivals for transfer of versatile attacker

Evann Guessand celebrates a goal for Nice (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly up against Tottenham for a potential transfer battle over Nice star Evann Guessand.

According to Stretty News, the Red Devils have been closely monitoring the in-form 23-year-old after his exciting displays in Ligue 1 this season.

Guessand has an impressive tally of 13 goals and seven assists in all competitions for club and country so far this season, and it seems he’s surely ready to move to a higher level soon.

Man Utd are among his main suitors, according to Stretty News, with Guessand possibly emerging as a cheaper alternative to bigger names like Viktor Gyokeres.

The report suggests Nice could let Guessand go for around €35-40m, though there still hasn’t been a final decision on the Ivory Coast international’s future.

Evann Guessand looks like the versatile attacker Manchester United need

Guessand is a real handful in attack, whatever position he plays, having filled in on both flanks this season, as well as a central attacking midfielder or a striker.

It’s easy to see why this kind of profile could appeal to United, who need to strengthen in pretty much every department this summer.

It’s been a dire season at Old Trafford, with new manager Ruben Amorim inheriting a struggling squad from his predecessor Erik ten Hag.

United loaned out Marcus Rashford and Antony in January, and it’s hard to see them having any kind of future at the club.

Meanwhile, Guessand could also be an upgrade on inconsistent and unconvincing attacking players like Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho.

Still, it remains to be seen if the player would be that tempted by MUFC right now given their ongoing issues.

Tottenham might look slightly more tempting as a stepping stone club before perhaps getting a bigger move later on.

It will be interesting to see how this saga materialises, but it’s easy to imagine other top clubs in England and Europe could also join the race for Guessand before too long.