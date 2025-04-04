Alessandro Bastoni of FC Internazionale warms up. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, and the player has now opened up on a deep-seated problem at Manchester United.

The 25-year-old Italian international has revealed that every new player joining Manchester United finds themselves in difficulty. He also went on to defend Harry Maguire and condemn the social media vitriol towards him.

Maguire has often been criticised by Manchester United fans following the big-money move from Leicester City. The 32-year-old has had a mixed spell at Old Trafford, and many believe that he has not been able to live up to the expectations and justify his price tag.

Bastoni believes that the abuse towards players and their families is uncalled for. Meanwhile, the Italian has been linked with a move to Liverpool. Bastoni is a top-class defender who helped Inter Milan win the league title last season. He was linked with Manchester United last year.

He said to Tuttosport: “The Maguire situation? It’s a tough situation for him. It’s normal when you get paid a lot that the pressure increases,” he said. “We know it’s difficult at Manchester United, anyone who goes there finds themselves in difficulty. “I understand it a little, there’s often a lack of respect towards us. You can’t insult my family or wish me dead because I made a mistake. Social media has brought this unhealthy thing.”

Man United new signings have faced criticism

It is difficult to ignore the point Bastoni has made regarding Manchester United. Most of their new signings have been criticised heavily after joining the club, and the fans will have to be more supportive of their players in difficult times.

Manchester United are going through a period of adversity, and they will need their fanbase backing them in order to bounce back strongly. Being overly critical of the new signings will only make the job difficult for the players.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can bounce back strongly in the coming months. A club of their stature should be fighting for major trophies, but they have not been able to do that in recent years.

They are likely to miss out on Champions League qualification for the next season, and it remains to be seen whether they can plug the gaps in their squad in the summer and come back stronger next season.