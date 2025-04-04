(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Christian Eriksen has been linked with a move away from Manchester United, and Ruben Amorim has reportedly agreed to let him leave the club in the summer.

The 33-year-old midfielder will be out of contract at the end of the season, and Manchester United are unwilling to offer him a new deal. Former Manchester United scout Mick Brown believes that the player should return to his former club, Ajax, at the end of the season.

Brown said to Football Insider: “There are no talks planned about a new contract, and Amorim has agreed to his exit, so he’ll be assessing his options now. “I don’t think there will be a shortage of interest, but one that stands out is Ajax. “He’s very well-suited to Dutch football, it would allow him to play at a less intense pace.”

Eriksen is clearly on the decline, and he is no longer good enough to compete at the highest level in the Premier League. Moving to the Eredivisie could prove to be a wise decision for him. The lower intensity of football in the Netherlands could prolong his career.

Christian Eriksen needs to move on

The £150,000-a-week Denmark International has shown his quality in the Premier League over the years, and it is the right time for him to move on. Manchester United need to invest in younger players with more potential. They need more creativity and technical ability in the final third, and signing a creative midfielder should be one of the priorities heading into the summer transfer window.

It will be interesting to see if they can bring in the right reinforcements in the coming months. Manchester United have had a disappointing season by their standards, and they need quality players to bounce back strongly next season. A club of their stature should be fighting for trophies regularly and competing in the Champions League.