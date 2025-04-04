Arsenal believe 21-year-old Premier League player is edging closer to a move to Liverpool

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal need to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window if they want to get closer to Liverpool in the title race next season.

The Gunners are expected to finish second for the third season in a row with another failure for Mikel Arteta’s side in the Premier League this season.

After pushing Manchester City in the title race in the last two seasons, they were expected to be the favourites to win the league this season but injuries have hampered their campaign and they are set to fall short one more time.

Arteta has claimed that his team will have a big summer transfer window and reinforcements will be made in attack and in defense.

With the Gunners expected to lose Kieran Tierney at the end of the season, they are set to explore the market for a new left-back.

According to GiveMeSport, Arsenal are interested in a move for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

The 21-year-old Hungarian defender has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the league this season after his impressive performances.

He has been one of the best players for Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth team this season.

Arsenal target Milos Kerkez to join Liverpool?

However, as per the report, the Gunners believe that the defender is heading to Anfield in the summer.

The Reds have shown the most interest in signing the young left-back as they look for a long term replacement of Andy Robertson at Anfield.

The Premier League leaders have reportedly opened discussions with Bournemouth over a £50m move for the left-back.

Arne Slot wants a new left-back at the club who can compete with Robertson and replace him in a few seasons. They have identified Kerkez as their top target for that position which means the Gunners would have to look elsewhere to replace Tierney in the squad.

Meanwhile, Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri is another left-back Liverpool are looking at.

