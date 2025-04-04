Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to improve their attacking unit with the signing of the Athletic Club Bilbao attacker Nico Williams at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has established himself as one of the best attackers in La Liga, and he has been outstanding for his country in recent months as well. Williams has been linked with Liverpool as well.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Arsenal are ready to pay the full release clause to sign the Spanish international, and they are confident of getting the deal across the line. The report claims that Arsenal will have a substantial transfer budget this summer, and they are looking to improve their attacking unit.

Williams will cost them £49 million, and there is no doubt that the attacker has the quality to justify the investment in the long term. He will add goals, pace and flair to the Arsenal attack. He is also versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three.

Arsenal move would be ideal for Nico Williams

He has proven himself in La Liga, and the opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for him. Arsenal believe that the player will be open to joining them in the summer, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line.

The €200k-a-week (£170k-a-week) attacker has nine goals and seven assists to his name this season. He could improve further with coaching and experience. Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his world-class potential.

Mikel Arteta has done well to groom talented young attackers like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. He could play a key role in the development of Williams as well.

Arsenal have a quality squad, and a reliable attacker could help them overtake the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title.