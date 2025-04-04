Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, gives the team instructions. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for the Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, and they are now set to open talks to sign him.

The 26-year-old Swedish international was on the radar of Manchester United as well but a report from Give Me Sport claims that the Red Devils have now cooled their interest in the player.

Gyokeres is one of the best players in the world and he has been described as a “phenomenon” because of his goal-scoring exploits. The 26-year-old has 43 goals and 11 assists to his name this season and he could transform any club in world football.

If Arsenal manage to sign him, they could finally overtake the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool and win the Premier League title.

Arsenal need a reliable striker like Viktor Gyokeres

They have struggled in the absence of a reliable centre forward. Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have not been able to score goals consistently, and Arsenal have looked toothless in the attack at times. Gyokeres could solve their goal-scoring problems, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can get the deal done.

The player has a €100 million release clause in his contract, and Arsenal certainly have the resources to afford him. It remains to be seen whether they are ready to break the bank for the Swedish international. The 26-year-old is at the peak of his powers, and he will want to compete at the highest level. Arsenal could provide him with the platform to win major trophies.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need attacking reinforcements as well, and summer signing Joshua Zirkzee has not been able to live up to the expectations. Gyokeres would have improved them immensely, but it seems that they have moved on to other targets. It remains to be seen who they end up with.