Arsenal could make the most of “new twist” and beat to the competition to sign new striker

Arsenal FC
Posted by
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, acknowledges the fans. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The summer transfer window is all set to open on the 1st of June due to the new Club World Cup, and Arsenal are expected to make the most of the situation and sign a new striker. 

With the window opening early, Arsenal will look to beat the competition and sign a reliable goal scorer in the summer, according to the former Everton CEO Keith Wyness. 

Wyness told Football Insider: “I expect Arsenal to move quickly in this new window to sort their striker situation.

“That would help them head off any competition.

“Clubs who have got key positions to fill, like Arsenal, will strike early.

“It’s a new twist and the strategy will be important. It’s a fascinating new element.”

Arsenal have already brought in a new sporting director to replace Edu Gaspar. His replacement, Andrea Berta, will now be expected to plug the gaps in the squad during the summer transfer window. 

Arsenal need a quality striker

Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal warms up
Gabriel Jesus needs replacing in summer. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal are in desperate need of a quality striker, and they have been linked with players like Alexander Isak in recent weeks. Gabriel Jesus has not been able to score goals consistently, and Arsenal need to replace him in the summer. It remains to be seen whether they can bring in a top-class player to lead the line for them. 

The lack of a reliable goal scorer has cost them dearly this season. A quality striker could help them get over the line and win major trophies. 

Arsenal have a formidable squad, and they have been pushing for the league title in the last three seasons. A couple of intelligent additions in the summer could finally help them beat their rivals to the domestic crown. 

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks. Arsenal are monitoring multiple attackers, according to recent reports. Players like Isak and Viktor Gyokeres could be ideal additions for them. 

