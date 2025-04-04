Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, acknowledges the fans. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea are set to sign the Sporting CP attacker Geovany Quenda at the end of the season.

The Blues secured his signing last month, and Quenda’s teammate Francisco Trincao has now revealed that the young attacker is a great player with a bright future.

“Quenda is not only a great player, but he is also a great kid,” he said to O Jogo. “He knows the quality he has, but he also knows how to listen and listens to everyone, he knows he has to work, and he works very well. “On the field, he is not afraid of having the ball, nor of going forward and doing what he knows how to do so well, so I think his future will be bright.”

The 17-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and multiple Premier League clubs were keen on him. Chelsea have managed to win the race for his signature, and it remains to be seen whether he can adapt to English football quickly.

Geovany Quenda could be an asset for Chelsea

Quenda is capable of operating on both flanks and he will add pace, flair and unpredictability to The Chelsea attack.

The 17-year-old will only improve with coaching and experience, and Chelsea could nurture him into a future star. He is a player with world-class potential, and the transfer could look like a masterstroke in the long term if he manages to fulfill his potential with the Blues.

Chelsea needed to add more quality to the wide areas, especially with the way the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Jadon Sancho have performed. The 17-year-old could be an exciting addition if he manages to hit the ground running in English football.

Chelsea have shown improvement under Enzo Maresca this season, and they are pushing for Champions League qualification. If they manage to finish in the top four, they will need to improve their squad substantially.

They cannot hope to do well in the Champions League with the current set of players. Players like Quenda could prove to be very useful.