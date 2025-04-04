“Sleepwalking his way towards the sack” – Collymore urges Tottenham to part ways with Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou (Photo by Getty Images)

Thursday night’s 1-0 defeat at bitter rivals Chelsea has increased the pressure on Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou, with the North London club confirmed in 14th place after that result. There is no threat of relegation, but the fact that they are only 14 points away from the drop zone is very alarming.

It has been a dismal season for Tottenham, and things do not look promising going forward. Postecoglou has been widely tipped to be sacked before the summer to allow a new era to begin, and Stan Collymore is in agreement with those that have this opinion.

Collymore tells Tottenham to move on from Ange Postecoglou

In his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Collymore has urged Tottenham to part ways with Postecoglou before the start of next season. He also lamented the Australian manager’s decision to antagonise his own supporters during the defeat at Chelsea on Thursday.

“The main takeaway from last night’s match between Chelsea and Tottenham was Ange Postecoglou cupping his ears in the direction of his own supporters after the Pape Sarr goal that was eventually ruled out by VAR. In doing that, he has probably taken one more step towards the exit door. By doing something like that, he is making himself increasingly unpopular.

“There is no sign that this is the Ange Postecoglou team that creates lots of chances, scores lots of goals, and takes lots of risks. It feels like it is almost the exact opposite of what he had doing at the start of his tenure at Tottenham. This is now a team that lacks confidence, and has no dynamism or verve.

“I was one of the people that said that his style of play was not sustainable in the Premier League, and that has proven to be the case. And I really believe that he is sleepwalking his way towards the sack, and I think he should go even if he were to lead Tottenham to the Europa League, which would be a good parting gift. For me, it is clear that the club needs to go in a different direction next season.”