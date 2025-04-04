David Ornstein provides decisive update on Paul Pogba to Man United whispers

(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Manchester United are considering making new additions to their midfield in the summer transfer window.

Their struggles this season have been well documented and a big summer transfer window is needed in order to address some of the issues facing their squad.

Ruben Amorim is expected to offload midfielders like Christian Eriksen and Casemiro in the summer in order to get younger players to the team who can fit his playing style at Old Trafford.

Some of the reports in the media have linked Paul Pogba to a return to Man United after completing his 18-month doping ban.

The midfielder is currently a free agent and working towards the next move in his career.

Reliable journalist David Ornstein has confirmed that Pogba is not on the United transfer wish list for the summer.

In a Q&A session by The Athletic, the journalist was asked about Pogba potentially coming back to Old Trafford again but he refuted such claims and reported that it is not going to happen.

He said: “PogBackAgain is not on either party’s agenda. He continues to train ahead of joining a club this summer.

“Plenty of interest, but not aware of a firm decision being taken yet. I’ll make some checks.”

Signing Pogba again would make no sense for Man United

Going back to Pogba would not make any sense for the Premier League side.

The midfielder has been away from football for quite a long time due to his doping ban and he is clearly not the same player he was in the past.

United need younger, more athletic options in the midfield who can have a long term impact at the club.

Since leaving Man United, Pogba has not been able to find consistency or form and questions remain over his fitness.

He had his spell at Man United and despite his inconsistency, he impressed for the club at times. There is no chance for return to Old Trafford and it is something that would not suit the club or the player.

In United related news, the Red Devils have been backed to complete the signing of Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Exclusive: Man United scouts watching Serie A prodigy to find a long term solution