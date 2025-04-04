Exclusive: Man United strongly interested in €60 million ‘strong player’ with 18 goals

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are getting ready for a busy summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are expected to make changes in almost all the positions this summer after the poor season they have had.

Although this season could still end up with a Europa League win for them, they are working towards making their squad stronger for next season.

Ruben Amorim’s side are currently 13th in the Premier League standings and their latest defeat against Nottingham Forest proved once again that they need lack attacking firepower in the squad.

To address that issue, the Premier League giants have identified their transfer targets.

According to Caught Offside sources, Man United remain strongly interested in signing Atalanta attacker Ademola Lookman as they plan a major rebuild of attack in the summer.

With doubts over the futures of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, the English club is looking for new attacking options, and Lookman is high on their list.

The Atalanta player, who has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season for the Italian side, has attracted interest from several top clubs, but United’s admiration for him has been consistent.

Newcastle United have also scouted him in recent weeks, Nottingham Forest consider him one of the possible options, while Juventus are monitoring his situation.

However, Lookman prefers a return to the Premier League, making English clubs the favorites in the race.

Man United have no issues with Lookman’s price tag

Atalanta, for their part, have set a price tag of around €60 million for the Nigerian winger, a figure that United especially consider fair for their squad transformation.

For this reason, at the end of April, new talks have already been scheduled with the player’s entourage to gather new information and verify the negotiation margins.

The summer transfer window is still months away, but Lookman’s future – after the arguments with Gasperini, who will most likely also leave Atalanta – is increasingly distant from Bergamo

The club that will put an interesting project on the table for Ademola (and a figure close to €60 million for Atalanta) will close a great deal.

Gasperini has described Lookman as a ‘strong player’ this season who has been his team’s best player.

With Alejandro Garnacho heading closer to an exit from the club, signing Lookman becomes more crucial for the Red Devils.

Report: Man United join Arsenal and Liverpool in the race to sign 15 G/A attacker