Exclusive: Man United scouts watching Serie A prodigy to find a long term solution

Defensive instability at Manchester United is one of the biggest reasons behind their poor season.

They have suffered injuries, they have have defenders who are out of form and they have some players who have no future at the club.

With the Red Devils looking to make significant changes to their squad in the summer transfer window, they are already in the process of identifying their targets.

According to Caught Offside sources, Man United scouts have been following Fiorentina defender Pietro Comuzzo’s performance for some time and the Red Devils may be considering the Italian defender as a long-term solution.

Clubs such as Tottenham, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Arsenal are watching him closely, impressed by the player’s knowledge of the game and passing skills.

The Italian defender has proven that he has the sought-after stopper profile of modern football, both with his impressive performance in Serie A, as well as with his physical strength and game vision.

Comuzzo, who has made 26 appearances in Serie A this season, has entered the radar of Europe’s big clubs and has started to become one of the most talked-about names of the summer transfer period.

While Man United still have the likes of Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez at the club, they are still considering getting more defenders in.

Martinez is currently out with a long term injury and the club may need to sign his replacement.

The arrival of Ayden Heaven from Arsenal in the winter transfer window helped the club build more depth in the defensive department and they are keen on signing more young players who can become the long term solution at the club.

With Victor Lindelof expected to leave the club in the summer and Maguire not being the same player he was in the past, the Red Devils have started working on identifying the problems in their defense.

Man United face competition to sign Pietro Comuzzo

Napoli submitted an offer of €35 million for Comuzzo but Fiorentina turned down that offer.

Fiorentina are expected to demand somewhere around €40-€45 million for the young defender.

Teams such as Juventus and Inter were also watching Comuzzo and were preparing offers to strengthen the defensive options.

Along with a defender, United are eyeing a move for a midfielder. Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze is high on their agenda.

