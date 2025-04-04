“Most concrete possibility” – Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool interest in midfielder

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Premier League leaders Liverpool are going to have a busy summer transfer window.

The Reds are currently working on new contracts for players like Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah while also preparing for the departure of right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Players like Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz are also facing an uncertain future at Anfield and could be replaced after this season.

The Merseyside club have been linked with a move for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez who is being eyed as a long term replacement of Andy Robertson.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed Liverpool’s interest in one of the best young midfielders in the world Xavi Simons.

However, Liverpool will not be alone in the race to sign the young Dutchman who can play in a number of different positions.

Romano confirmed Liverpool’s interest in Simons on his Youtube channel as well as mentioned Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United as the clubs tracking the Dutch midfielder.

He said:

“There are movements and my understanding is that for something around let’s say 70 to 75 million Euros [£58-63m], there is a chance to strike a deal for Xavi Simons.”

“Xavi Simons has concrete possibilities of leaving Red Bull Leipzig already in this summer transfer window. It’s not guaranteed, but it’s a concrete possibility.”

“The Premier League is the most concrete possibility. What we can mention is that Premier League clubs were interested one year ago.”

“Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, also Liverpool are well informed on the situation. All of these clubs are calling to be informed.”

“Leipzig seem ready to part ways with the Dutchman to avoid having to pay the add-ons and to actually make a profit from the sale.”

Xavi Simons to Liverpool?

Simons is a player who can play as an attacking midfielder, as a winger as well as a deep lying playmaker.

He would fit like a glove to Arne Slot’s system at Anfield but it remains to be seen if Liverpool will move forward with their interest in the player.

Simons has the technical ability and vision to shine at a big club in the Premier League and he could be an exciting addition to any top team in the league.

With Liverpool likely to make some big changes in their squad this summer, Simons could be the player who could become a part of their midfielder for a long time in the future.

While Simons could arrive, Jarell Quansah could be heading out of the club for a move to Newcastle United.

