Arsenal are increasingly likely to miss out on the signing of Leroy Sane this summer thanks in part to Harry Kane.

The Germany international had, at the start of the 2024/25 campaign, been reportedly coming to terms with the prospect of a Bayern Munich exit (with his contract expiring in 2025).

However, some classy performances for the Bavarian giants in the second half of the campaign have resurrected his career at the Allianz Arena.

Sane has tallied up 11 goals and four assists in 36 appearances (across all competitions) this term.

Harry Kane is trying to keep Leroy Sane in Munich

Kane could yet prove to be Arsenal’s foil once again, with the former Tottenham man reportedly ‘campaigning’ for his Bayern teammate to get a contract extension.

The one hope for the Gunners, however, is that a potential salary reduction proves one hurdle too many for the 29-year-old winger.

“Bayern Munich and Leroy Sané are in talks over a new contract. Sané wants to stay in Munich,” Christian Falk wrote in his exclusive Fact Files column.

“Kane and Musiala are campaigning for him to get a new contract. His chances have improved, as he has performed very well recently.

“The question that remains: Will Sané accept a reduction in his salary? He currently earns €20m a year. If he does, it will be difficult for the interested Premier League clubs. FC Bayern currently hold the advantage.”

At any rate, Mikel Arteta’s side is understood to have already initiated talks ahead of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal could benefit from Leroy Sane’s quality

Beyond the remarkable talents of Arsenal poster boy Bukayo Saka there are genuine question marks over his attacking teammates.

Kai Havertz (20) comes closest to the England international’s 24 goal contributions (albeit having played nine more games.

Beyond that, Ethan Nwaneri, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus all fall short.

Player Goal contributions Minutes per goal contribution Bukayo Saka 24 77.16 Kai Havertz 20 138.8 Ethan Nwaneri 10 115.3 Gabriel Martinelli 12 215.83 Gabriel Jesus 9 133.77 Leandro Trossard 14 191.28

Meanwhile, Leroy Sane’s 15 goal contributions in 1,827 minutes put him in a favourable position of a goal or assist once every 121.8 minutes. Only Nwaneri and Saka can compete with that rate.

All this is a potential irrelevance, of course, if Arsenal are of a similar mind to offer the German a reduced wage packet in London.

If they wish to stand out against Bayern – a club perenially challenging for the Bundesliga and competitive in the Champions League – they’ll need to offer a viable alternative.

