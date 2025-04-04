“I hear he wants to do that” – Insider claims Liverpool star wants to join PL club

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

One of the Liverpool players is looking for a move away from the club and he wants to join Newcastle United for more playing time next season.

While the core of Liverpool is expected to remain the same for next season, some players will be allowed to leave the club.

The future of midfielder Wataru Endo is uncertain at the club while Trent Alexander-Arnold is most likely heading out as well to join Real Madrid in the summer.

The Reds are working on new contracts for both Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah with their contracts expiring soon.

According to former scout Mick Brown, Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah is ready to leave the club after this season in order to get more playing time.

His opportunities have been limited this season due to the availability of Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

Limited playing time has stalled Quansah’s development this season and a loan move could be an option for him in the summer.

“His chances are going to be limited at Liverpool,” Brown told Football Insider.

“I picked Quansah out when he was in the youth team and I always thought he had the makings of becoming a top player.

“He’s got to a certain level in his career, but now I think he needs to push on again.

“To do that, he’s got to be playing football at the top level.

“With the options they’ve got at Liverpool at the moment, it doesn’t look like he’ll be a regular any time soon, especially while they’re looking to sign new players there.

“So if he’s got the opportunity to go and play for Newcastle, I hear he wants to do that.

“He knows what’s best for his career, and at this stage is being able to play every week.

“It would be a tremendous move for him and for Newcastle, they’d be picking up a very promising young player if they could get it over the line.“

Jarell Quansah needs a move away from Liverpool to progress

Quansah played a lot of football under Jurgen Klopp last season but this season, he has warmed the bench at Anfield.

The defender can get his career back on track with a move away from Anfield.

The Magpies have been chasing a new centre-back for a long time and Quansah could be a cheap option for them if they want to save their money.

Eddie Howe is reportedly an admirer of the central defender and he would love to see Quansah become a part of his team next season.

Liverpool are one of the frontrunners to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in the summer.

Exclusive: Liverpool and Arsenal among PL clubs watching 19 G/A Bundesliga hitman