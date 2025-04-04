“You never know” – Journalist issues update on £250k/week Man United midfielder

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United have not seen the best of a number of their players this season.

They have had issues with injuries with Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Amad Diallo and others missing a large part of the season.

The likes of Leny Yoro and Rasmus Hojlund have also struggled with injuries this season.

Mason Mount is another player who has not yet shown his best at Man United since joining the club from Chelsea.

Signed by former manager Erik ten Hag, Mount has spent a lot of time on the sidelines with fitness issues but even after being fit, he has failed to deliver the performances that are expected from him.

Questions are being raised about his long term future at Old Trafford but journalist David Ornstein has slammed all reports linking the English midfielder with a move away from Manchester.

Mount, who earns £250k/week at United (via Capology), is going nowhere according to The Athletic journalist Ornstein.

He said: “You never know in this industry, but I do not expect Mount to leave. Man United will be focused on keeping him fit and bringing the best out of him because they believe he is an excellent fit for manager Amorim’s system and style.

“I don’t see any club offering United the fee needed to generate an accounting profit—especially given concerns over his injury record. I imagine he’s going nowhere.”

Mason Mount still has a future at Man United

Between now till the end of the season, Mount will be given chances by Ruben Amorim to impress.

This is a crucial period for the midfielder who now has to perform for the club or face being moved out.

The midfielder is a versatile player who can play in an attacking role as well as in the central midfield role.

He joined the Red Devils with huge expectations but his time at Old Trafford has been highly affected with injuries.

The Premier League giants are still expected to invest in a new midfielder and Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is the player they are targeting.

