Federico Chiesa has decided he wants to remain at Liverpool Football Club for the foreseeable future.

Despite reports linking the Italian international with a return to his homeland, the footballer is determined to stick it out on Merseyside.

The 27-year-old arrived at Anfield for a bargain £10m fee (£12.5m total package including add-ons), with hopes of reigniting a once impressive playing career.

Chiesa has, so far, impressed only in flashes, picking up four goal contributions in 11 appearances in the 2024/25 season.

Federico Chiesa has struggled with injuries

It’s not exactly been smooth sailing for the former Fiorentina star (once hailed by ex-boss Paulo Sousa as an ‘incredible talent’).

Liverpool knew they weren’t sealing a bargain without a catch. Since suffering an ACL injury in January 2022, the attacker has missed 86 games for club and country.

Season Games missed (club and country) 2021/22* (excluding issues before ACL injury) 45 2022/23 16 2023/24 11 2024/25 (Liverpool) 14

It’s worth emphasising that injury and fitness-related absences have seen a marked downturn since that point.

Arne Slot evidently has made efforts to ease Federico Chiesa back into first-team football. The Liverpool head coach could certainly be forgiven for doing so given that his sole summer signing has yet to rediscover his dizzying Euros 2020 form.

Liverpool need to see an improvement

There’s been precious little to suggest the No.14 is unhappy with his lot in life. Indeed, Chiesa’s father has corroborated reports that the player is keen to take his opportunity at Anfield.

Liverpool, for their part, likewise seem in no immediate rush to part ways with the former Juventus forward in the upcoming transfer window.

That’s not to suggest the Reds have no need to strengthen their forward line in the immediate future.

The burden of goals has unquestionably rested on Mo Salah’s shoulders this term with the Egyptian scoring 38.57% (27 goals) of the club’s 70 Premier League goals this term.

If Chiesa wishes to remain on Merseyside for many years to come, he’ll need to prove his body can be relied on, for starters. Then it’s a question of whether or not he can take the pressure off his Egyptian counterpart.

