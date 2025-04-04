Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on as he speaks to the media. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to improve their attacking unit in the summer, and they have identified Lorenzo Lucca as a potential target.

The 24-year-old Italian has done quite well for Udinese, and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League club.

According to a report from the Sun, the 24-year-old is one of the multiple names on their wish list. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will follow up on their interest with an offer to sign the player.

The striker has 12 goals in all competitions this season and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Manchester United. The towering Italian will add physicality, aerial prowess and presence up front. He could hold up the ball and bring others into the game as well.

Lucca has been described as a “very special player” by his teammates, and he could develop into an important player for Manchester United.

Man United need a striker like Lorenzo Lucca

They need to improve their squad in the summer, and signing a quality striker should be a top priority for them. The 24-year-old could be tempted to join one of the biggest clubs in the world, and Manchester United have the resources to afford him as well.

Players like Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund are still getting to grips with English football and Manchester United need more help in the attack. The Italian could solve their goal scoring problems if he manages to adapt to the Premier League quickly.

However, the striker joined Udinese last summer, and he has a contract with them until 2028. Therefore, he will not be a cheap acquisition. Manchester United will have to pay a premium if they want to get the deal done.