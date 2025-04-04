Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, looks on. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Liverpool have expressed interest in signing Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old Ecuadorian defender has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga, and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the two Premier League clubs.

As per SPORT, the defender has a €50 million release clause in his contract, and the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United certainly have the finances to afford him. He has been linked with Chelsea as well.

Liverpool might need a quality central defender in the summer, especially if Virgil van Dijk decides to leave the club on a free transfer. He will be out of contract in the summer, and Liverpool have not managed to extend his deal yet.

The South American defender could be the ideal replacement for the Dutch international. He is versatile enough to operate as a left-back as well, and that will be an added bonus.

Man United need Piero Hincapie

As far as Manchester United are concerned, they will lead to bring in a quality alternative to players like Harry Maguire in the summer. The 23-year-old could form a solid partnership with the likes of Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt.

The opportunity to join clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United will be quite exciting for the player, and it would be a major step up for him. He will look to prove himself at the highest level and establish himself as a reliable performer in the Premier League. His agent has recently claimed that Hincapie is “ready for the next step”.

Liverpool and Manchester United will be able to provide them with the platform to fight for major trophies as well. Furthermore, the 23-year-old is quite young, and he could easily justify the €50 million release clause if he manages to adapt to the Premier League quickly.