Man United & Tottenham most advanced in the race to land “amazing finisher”

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on the Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United and Tottenham are leading the race for the English playmaker, and they would have to pay £60 million in order to get the deal done.

The report adds that Manchester United have shown strong interest in signing the attacking midfielder who has 15 goal contributions this season. Similarly, Tottenham are closely monitoring his situation as well and Crystal Palace could be open to selling the player for the right price.

The 26-year-old has established himself as a quality Premier League performer and he is good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the country.

Manchester United have been overly dependent on Bruno Fernandes for goals and creativity from the middle of the park. They need more depth in that area of the pitch, and Eze would be a quality addition. He is capable of operating in the number ten role as well as in the wide areas. He will add goals, technical ability, and vision in the final third. He has been described as an “amazing finisher” by Oliver Glasner recently.

Manchester United need to transform their attacking unit if they are serious about fighting for major trophies in the next season. The 26-year-old could make a defining contribution for them

Spurs need Eberechi Eze

Meanwhile, Tottenham could use more quality in that area of the pitch as well. James Maddison has been quite inconsistent, and more competition for places would be ideal. It would help Tottenham improve as a squad.

However, the £60 million asking price could complicate matters for Tottenham. They need to improve multiple areas of the pitch, and they are known to operate on a strict budget.

The player has the quality to improve both clubs, and it remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.