Report: Liverpool and Chelsea lead the race to sign Crystal Palace star

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea have been closely following a Crystal Palace player all season who could be on the move in the summer transfer window.

The Eagles have some talented players in their squad who are being eyed by the biggest clubs in the league.

The likes of Eberechi Eze, Adam Wharton, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Marc Guehi have all caught the attention of Premier League giants this season and could be heading towards a move away from Selhurst Park.

With both Liverpool and Chelsea likely to strengthen their defense in the summer this season, they are interested in a move for England international defender Guehi.

According to TBR Football, Liverpool and Chelsea are leading the race to sign Palace defender Guehi.

The Premier League giants are looking to add more strength to their defense in the summer and Guehi has been identified as their top transfer target.

Since leaving Chelsea back in 2020, Guehi has become one of the best defenders in the league and his consistency level has gone up.

He was the starting centre-back for England at Euro 2024 last summer under former manager Gareth Southgate and was one of the best players for the Three Lions in the competition.

Liverpool and Chelsea are facing defensive issues

With Virgil Van Dijk facing an uncertain future at Anfield, it makes sense for Liverpool to consider signing the Palace defender.

Chelsea have problems of their own when it comes to the defensive positions. The Blues have struggled with injuries to Wesley Fofana and they could be considering a more reliable option at the back.

Guehi, who has been previously linked with a move to Newcastle United, will enter the final year of his contract this summer and Palace are ready to cash in on him after this season.

As per the report, Palace have identified Maxime Esteve and Rav van den Berg as potential replacements of Guehi.

He exit to join a bigger clubs seems inevitable but his destination remains unknown at this stage.

Exclusive: Liverpool and Arsenal among PL clubs watching 19 G/A Bundesliga hitman