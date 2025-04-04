(Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Liverpool could yet be signing up to take part in a three-way tug-of-war for Dean Huijsen’s signing this summer.

Fellow European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also understood to be interested in the Spain international.

The Merseysiders’ backline is potentially in need of significant investment in the upcoming summer window.

Both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk’s contracts are set to expire. There also remain question marks over Andy Robertson’s viability as the starting left-back going into the 2025/26 season.

Bayern Munich like Dean Huijsen

Christian Falk now reports that Huijsen is on Bayern Munich’s transfer shortlist.

The Bavarian giants are keeping track of potential defensive reinforcements amid injuries to Hiroki Ito and Dayot Upamecano.

“FC Bayern are currently in negotiations with Dayot Upamecano over a new contract. There are still a few details to be clarified, including whether Upamecano will again have an exit clause (the current sum is €120m),” the head of football at the BILD Group wrote in his exclusive Fact Files column.

“Bayern would like to keep Upamecano, who is currently injured. However, the club is also looking for alternatives. Eric Dier, for example, is set to receive a new contract until 2026 in the near future. But new defenders are also being monitored.

“Dean Huijsen (19) from Bournemouth is on the list. The central defender has a contract until 2030, but is said to have a release clause of €60m for the summer. Real Madrid are also interested.”

The potential Bundesliga champions, however, will first be tasked with cutting their sizeable wage bill before investing in summer additions.

A tall order for Richard Hughes

It’s one thing for Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes to compete with Bayern Munich for one of Europe’s most highly-coveted defensive talents.

Real Madrid potentially throwing their hat into the mix will only complicate matters – particularly given that Dean Huijsen idolises Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos.

“It’s an honour when you hear about Real Madrid interest, I’m proud to have such a big club interested in me,” the 19-year-old said.

“My idol is Sergio Ramos, he’s a reference. For me, he’s the best centre-back in history. He has everything, he’s a legend.”

Los Blancos do need to keep at least one eye on the future given that David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger (both 32) have already entered their 30s.

Eder Militao (27) is a more than competent backup but has proven seriously injury-prone in recent years. Meanwhile, Raul Asencio (22) looks a promising option for the future.

It would be far from surprising to learn that decision-makers at the Bernabeu are already considering at least one centre-back signing this summer.

If Huijsen is considered priority No.1, Hughes could be dealt a double blow on Merseyside amid reports Trent Alexander-Arnold is nearing an exit on a free transfer.

Virgil van Dijk BRUTALLY puts Michael Owen in his place on live TV – what did he say?