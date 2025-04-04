“I expect them” – Fabrizio Romano’s transfer update about Arsenal will stun the fans

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal are expected to finish the Premier League season in second position once again.

It would be their third consecutive finish in the second position which clearly shows that the Gunners are lacking something in their squad to win the league title.

Following their two second place finishes in the league in the last two seasons which were won by Manchester City, this season Liverpool are set to finish the league in first position under Arne Slot.

The Gunners are ready to address the issues facing their squad in the summer transfer window with manager Mikel Arteta confirming that his team is going to be busy in the transfer period.

The arrival of new director Andrea Berta has give the fans hope of a successful summer transfer window.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the Gunners are looking to strengthen a number of positions in the summer.

Romano wrote in his GiveMeSport newsletter:

“Several positions. A striker, full-back, winger and midfielder are wanted. I expect them to be very busy.”

Arsenal need more depth in their squad

Injuries have hampered Arsenal’s season with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz spending a large time out on the sidelines.

The latest player to suffer the Arsenal curse of injuries is defender Gabriel Magalhaes who has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Gunners are preparing for their quarterfinal clash in the Champions League against Arsenal but they will have to do that without Gabriel.

The positive for them is Saka is back in action and he made the best possible return from injury by scoring in his first game back in action against Fulham.

Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi is one of Arsenal’s top transfer targets for the summer.

RB Leipzig attacker Benjamin Sesko is another player Mikel Arteta has been chasing for a long time.

