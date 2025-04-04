(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are gearing up for a crucial summer transfer window, with major changes expected both on and off the pitch.

Ange Postecoglou’s tenure at Tottenham appears increasingly uncertain following yet another disappointing result—a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on Thursday night.

The Australian manager’s behavior has once again become a talking point, as he reportedly celebrated Sarr’s disallowed goal in front of them by cupping his ears in response to their boos earlier.

With speculation mounting that Postecoglou may not remain in charge beyond this season, Tottenham have reportedly begun their search for a replacement. The likes of Andoni Iraola, Thomas Frank, Marco Silva, and Simone Inzaghi have all been linked with the role, as the club explores its managerial options.

In addition to the expected managerial change, several first-team players face uncertain futures at the club.

Cristian Romero is attracting interest from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, while midfielders Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma have also been linked with moves away.

Eberechi Eze identified as top target for Tottenham

With potential outgoings in midfield, Spurs will need reinforcements across various positions to bolster their squad. One name that has resurfaced as a top target is Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.

Eze has been on Tottenham’s radar for years, with the club showing interest in him since 2013, as confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Now, according to The Boy Hotspur, Spurs have officially identified the 26-year-old as their ‘number one target’ for the summer.

However, securing Eze’s signature will be no easy feat. The dynamic playmaker is also on the radar of Premier League heavyweights Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United, all of whom are seriously interested in securing his services.

If Tottenham can fend off the competition and secure Eze’s signing, it would mark a significant statement of intent from the club.

He has been one of Palace’s best players over the years, having made over 150 appearances for the club, scoring 32 and assisting 26.

His technical ability, creativity, and versatility would provide a major boost to Spurs’ attacking options.