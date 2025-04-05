£68m playmaker keen to join Tottenham this summer

Ange Postecoglou and Eberechi Eze (Photo by Getty Images, Warren Little/Getty Images)

Tottenham should be busy this summer as they aim to bounce back from a disastrous season, and many important signings will be sought. One player he could arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium during the transfer window is Eberechi Eze, who has long attracted interest from North London.

Eze has had another productive season for Crystal Palace, but it could end up being his final campaign at the club. He has been strongly linked with many clubs in the Premier League, and at this stage, Man United and Tottenham are said to be joint-favourites to secure his signature in the summer.

Crystal Palace value Eze as one of their most important players, and their desire is to remain his services for many years to come. However, that desire many not be enough to keep him for another season.

Eberechi Eze willing to join Tottenham this summer

Eze has a £68m release clause that could be triggered this summer, and were Tottenham to do so, former scout Mick Brown has told Football Insider that the 26-year-old playmaker would be willing to make the move across London.

“Tottenham have been interested for a long time and he’s their type of player. If Eze has the opportunity to move to a team like Tottenham, I think he would be open to that, and it’s not slight on Palace and what they’ve done. So that move wouldn’t surprise me, but it will only be on Palace’s terms and they want to keep him.”

It’s reported that Eze is happy at Crystal Palace, and were Tottenham to come calling in the summer, he would not force through a move. That makes it more difficult for Daniel Levy and co, but there is still a window of opportunity with the release clause.