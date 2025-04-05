Arsenal believe ‘absolutely sensational’ Premier League star is heading to Liverpool

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal feel one of their top transfer targets will join Liverpool if he leaves his current club this summer.

The Gunners are ready to make additions to their squad after this season with Mikel Arteta’s side once again likely to fail in their quest to win the Premier League title.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has already reported that the North London club would be busy in the transfer window with a striker, a winger, a midfielder and a full-back expected to arrive at the club.

One of Arsenal’s top transfer targets is Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak who has been in fine form once again this season.

The 25-year-old attacker has scored 24 goals this season for the Magpies along with five assists.

However, according to TBR Football, the Gunners feel that if leaves Newcastle in the summer, he would favour a move to Arne Slot’s Liverpool.

Signing a striker is a priority for the Gunners in the summer who have struggled with their attackers this season.

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have both suffered long term injuries and even when they were fit, they were not as prolific as strikers like Isak or Erling Haaland.

Arsenal desperately need a new striker

Perhaps that could be the reason why the Gunners have failed to win the Premier League title under Mikel Arteta.

With Isak reportedly interested in a move to Anfield, the Gunners have shifted their focus towards signing Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres, as per the report.

Liverpool hold serious interest in signing Isak in the summer to replace Darwin Nunez at the club.

The Reds are willing to offer four of their players to Eddie Howe’s Newcastle side in order to bring the Sweden international attacker to Anfield.

With Gunners believing Isak wants to join Liverpool, they are now exploring other options in the market and Gyokeres is leading their wish list.

Howe has described the Newcastle United attacker as ‘absolutely sensational’ this season.

