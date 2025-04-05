Arsenal suffer major blow to sign ‘fantastic’ striker as new club enters the race

(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Arsenal are expected to be one of the busiest clubs in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are once again on the verge of losing out on the Premier League title and questions have been raised about the quality and the depth of their squad.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed that the North London club are ready to strengthen their squad in the summer and they are expected to make additions in several positions.

Signing a striker is a priority for the Gunners who have suffered long term injuries to their attackers this season.

Both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have missed a large part of the season and that is where the Gunners have lacked firepower.

Arsenal have identified Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres as one of their top transfer targets ahead of the summer transfer window but the Gunners could face a major blow in their pursuit of the Sweden international attacker.

According to The Sun, Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah have entered the race to sign Gyokeres.

Sporting are expected to let Gyokeres depart for a fee lower than his £85m release clause, with the Portuguese club likely to ask for between £55m and £70m.

The report suggests that Sporting will aim to secure the highest possible upfront fee for Gyokeres to help fund the search for an appropriate replacement.

Arsenal face major obstacle in signing Viktor Gyokeres

The Saudi side are financially equipped to pay a large amount of fee upfront to sign the Sporting striker.

That could work heavily against Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side who plan to make Gyokeres their marquee signing this summer.

Gyokeres, who has been described as “fantastic” by Niko Kovac, has scored 43 goals in 43 appearances for the Portuguese club this season and has become one of the hottest properties in the market.

The Saudi side have the financial means to fund the transfer in better terms than Arsenal but it may all come down to the player in the end who is looking forward to play in Europe next season.

