Euro giants are ‘pushing harder’ to sign striker who is top target of Man United this summer

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One of the biggest clubs in the world are pushing harder to sign a Manchester United transfer target which could make it difficult for Ruben Amorim to sign the player.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, the Red Devils have identified their transfer targets.

The Premier League side have decided to sign a new attacker in the summer to solve their goal scoring issues.

With both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee struggling in attack, signing a striker is the club’s priority.

According to Teamtalk, Juventus are ‘pushing harder than ever’ to sign Man United target Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen, currently on loan from Napoli to Galatasaray, has been in outstanding form during the 2024/25 season.

The 26-year-old attacker has scored 28 goals this season and has provided five assists in 32 appearances for the Turkish side.

The Nigerian international’s brilliant form has forced Man United to make him their top transfer target for the summer transfer window.

United’s Premier League rivals Chelsea came close to signing Osimhen last summer but the move did not materialise in the end and Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan where he has been a huge success.

Man United face competition to sign Osimhen

The striker is ready to leave Napoli in a permanent move this summer and clubs across Europe are lining up to make a move for him.

The Red Devils have also shortlisted Atalanta attacker Ademola Lookman as their transfer target.

United need a proper number nine as well as wide attackers who can contribute with goals.

Amorim’s side may struggle to afford Osimhen’s release clause but the club have decided to sell players in order to generate funds for their transfer business.

Alejandro Garnacho could be one of the players sold by the club this summer in order to finance their transfer business this summer.

Report: Premier League strugglers plot surprise move for Man United flop Jadon Sancho