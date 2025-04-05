Exclusive: Arsenal and Liverpool to start negotiations with winger admired by Guardiola

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are targeting a move for a winger who has a habit of winning trophies.

The Premier League giants are looking to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window and they have identified their transfer targets already.

The Reds are about to edge the Gunners in the race to win the Premier League title this season and both the clubs are ready to invest in their squads once again in order to taste success next season.

According to Caught Offside sources, Bayern Munich’s French winger Kingsley Coman is expected to leave the team at the end of the season the 28-year-old star could be aiming to continue his career in the Premier League or La Liga.

Arsenal tried to sign Coman in the previous transfer window but Mikel Arteta’s side could not complete the transfer.

With Coman now looking to leave Bayern Munich, clubs across Europe have been alerted and they are getting ready to make a move for the 28-year-old winger who is admired by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

The German giants are expected to demand €40-€45million for the eight-time Bundesliga winner. Premier League clubs as well as Paris Saint-Germain are taking notice of the Coman situation ahead of the summer transfer window.

Atletico Madrid, Tottenham and Newcastle United are among the pack chasing the experienced winger.

Arsenal to battle Liverpool in the summer again

Arsenal and Liverpool are expected to start negotiations with the player’s camp soon.

As per our sources, Premier League clubs are looking to make an offer in the region of €35 million for the Bayern Munich star.

The French player is looking for a 2+1 year contract with a guarantee of sufficient playing time.

Coman, who had the opportunity to transfer to Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal team last summer, had chosen to stay at Bayern Munich in order to prove himself.

It makes sense why both Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in signing the player.

They both need depth in their wide attacking positions and Coman is a versatile player who can score goals as well as create them.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool have also shown interest in signing Newcastle attacker Alexander Isak but the Reds have edge over Arteta’s side in that race.

