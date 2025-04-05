Exclusive: Man City plan to replace De Bruyne with midfielder tipped for Ballon d’Or success

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has announced that he is leaving the Premier League side at the end of the season.

The Belgian midfielder leaves Pep Guardiola’s side as one of the best players to have played in the league.

He contributed to six Premier League title wins for the Premier League side and leaves the club as one of the best players in their history.

Signed from Wolfsburg ten years ago, the Belgian midfielder produced magical moments for Man City and helped them win a treble which included their Champions League final win against Inter Milan.

The Sky Blues have started working on a plan to replace the creative midfielder which would not be easy by any means.

According to Caught Offside sources, Man City see Atalanta midfielder Charles De Ketelaere as a potential successor to De Bruyne should the Florian Wirtz transfer fail.

City’s primary target for the midfield position remains Bayern Leverkusen star Wirtz but should they fail to sign him for any reason, they are planning to make a move for the Atalanta man.

De Ketelaere is seen as a player who can play on the right wing or in midfield and is considered an ideal candidate to prove himself in the Premier League.

Liverpool are expected to be a part of the race to sign De Ketelaere in the summer as Arne Slot eyes midfield additions to his side.

The 24-year-old is enjoying a highly successful season in Italy after scoring 11 goals for the Serie A side as well as providing 11 assists in 43 appearances.

Man City face competition to sign the Atalanta midfielder

De Ketelaere’s situation is being closely monitored by clubs such as West Ham United, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Newcastle United, Man City and Arsenal.

The Hammers are considering a move for De Ketelaere should Lucas Paquetá or Mohamed Kudus decide to leave in the summer transfer window.

Atalanta’s asking price is not expected to be extravagant, but AC Milan’s 10% sell-on clause could increase the value of any transaction.

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini is concerned that Premier league clubs will try to sign De Ketelaere in the near future and that is why they are planning to negotiate an extension of the Belgian’s contract.

Former Italian striker Antonio Cassano has tipped the young Belgian midfielder to compete for the Ballon d’Or in the future.

