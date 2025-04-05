Liverpool and Chelsea register interest in Aston Villa midfielder

Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara (Photo by Imago)

The likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are all reported to be looking to strengthen their midfield options during the summer, and one player that each club has their eye on has been one of the Premier League’s most underrated players this season.

Aston Villa have had a good season, and while the likes of Morgan Rogers and Youri Tielemans have often taking the plaudits, the man behind them regularly allows them to go about their work – and that player is Boubacar Kamara. The 25-year-old has been fantastic since his arrival in the Premier League in 2022, and while he is often overlooked by fans and pundits, he does not appear to have been by other clubs.

That is because Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are all interested in Kamara, as reported by TBR Football. Inter Milan have also considered the Frenchman as a possible player to target during the summer transfer window, as they also look to improve their midfield options.

Boubacar Kamara to be offered new contract by Aston Villa

However, Aston Villa have no plans to part ways with Kamara anytime soon, and the report has confirmed that preliminary talks over a new contract have taken place with the player’s representatives. The idea is to make a lucrative proposal that would ensure his future at Villa Park, while warding off interested clubs in the process.

It should be a busy summer for Aston Villa, and given that they are said to hold an interest in Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma, it suggests that preparations are being made for Kamara’s possible departure. However, they will not be thinking about that, with their idea being for him to stay and sign a new contract in the coming weeks.