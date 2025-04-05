Here’s when Liverpool could be crowned Premier League champions after Arsenal’s draw vs Everton

Liverpool’s hopes of lifting a record-equalling 20th league title received a significant boost on Saturday as Arsenal dropped two vital points in a 1-1 draw against Everton at Goodison Park.

The result leaves the Gunners trailing the Reds by 11 points, giving Arne Slot’s men a golden opportunity to pull away at the top.

Arsenal looked in control early on after Leandro Trossard opened the scoring in the first half.

But Everton were handed a lifeline via a contentious second-half penalty, which they converted to level the game.

When can Liverpool win the Premier League after Arsenal setback

The draw dealt a serious blow to Mikel Arteta’s title ambitions, leaving little room for error in their remaining fixtures.

With Arsenal now sitting on 72 points after 32 games, Liverpool remain in pole position with 73 points and a game in hand.

A win against Fulham tomorrow could stretch their lead to 14 points, placing them firmly in control with only seven matches remaining for their closest rivals.

Mathematically, Arsenal can finish the season with a maximum of 83 points if they win all of their remaining seven games.

Liverpool, on the other hand, need just 11 more points from their final eight games to be crowned champions. If they beat Fulham, that figure drops to eight points needed—thanks to their superior goal difference.

Which means, they can potentially secure the title with a win against Tottenham on 27th April.

Despite the commanding lead, Liverpool fans are likely to remain cautiously optimistic. The club has experienced bitter disappointment in past title races, particularly at the hands of Manchester City.

Arne Slot and his squad will be well aware that nothing is won until it’s mathematically secured.

Arne Slot’s side have a few tough tests on the way, including the game against Marco Silva’s side. They are also yet to play Spurs, Chelsea and Arsenal, which will be there final home game of the season.

However, if the Reds continue their form, they could potentially clinch the title before that match, setting up the prospect of a guard of honour from Arteta’s side at Anfield.

A dream start at Anfield for Arne Slot

It’s been a remarkable first season at the helm for Arne Slot. The Dutchman has taken Liverpool to new heights, guiding them through a near-flawless Premier League campaign with only one loss, 22 wins, and 7 draws. Notably, he achieved this without a summer overhaul—Federico Chiesa was the club’s only major signing.

While Liverpool did face disappointment in other competitions—losing the League Cup final to Newcastle and being knocked out of the Champions League by PSG—a Premier League title would more than make up for it. It would mark a sensational beginning to Slot’s Anfield era.