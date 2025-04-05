Man United boss Ruben Amorim has a warning for Man City ahead of Manchester derby

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United will welcome Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils are looking to do the double over their city rivals this season.

Ruben Amorim’s side won the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium thanks to a late goal from Amad Diallo.

Amorim’s side will be without Amad for the big clash at Old Trafford but the United manager is still confident of beating Pep Guardiola’s side.

Despite losing to Nottingham Forest in their last match, the Man United manager feels his side can win the massive game.

This Manchester derby would be the last derby for Kevin De Bruyne who has announced he will leave the Sky Blues at the end of the season.

No matter what the difference is at the moment between the two sides, fans would still be wondering how to buy tickets for the Man United vs Man City match.

Man United boss Amorim is confident ahead of the derby

Speaking ahead of the match, Amorim said, as reported by Manchester Evening News:

“I expect to win. That is really important. Of course we know that it’s going to be a massive game. I know the environment, I felt it against Arsenal and I will feel it even more before the game from our fans.

“We just want to play well and be really competitive. That is really important for us and our fans, we know that, and we want to win to improve our position in the table.

“I’m not focused on that [league double over City], when you coach a club like Manchester United, you cannot be focused on winning two times, our focus is on improving, to go up in the table and win games.

“I also know that the environment is going to be really good and we want to give that to our fans.”

Man United are playing for pride in the derby while City are chasing Champions League football for next season.

Guardiola’s side will be without Erling Haaland who is out of action for seven weeks after suffering an injury in the FA Cup clash against Bournemouth.

