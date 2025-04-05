Man United willing to cash in on ‘really good’ midfielder for just €50 million

(Photo by Vasile Mihai-Antonio/Getty Images)

Manchester United have decided to focus on their midfield in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils could welcome new players at the club but for that, existing players would have to make way.

The Premier League giants have been linked with a move to re-sign Paul Pogba but David Ornstein has denied all such claims.

One of the players who has been linked with a move away from the club since the winter transfer window is Alejandro Garnacho. The Red Devils are reportedly open to let him leave the club at the end of the season.

Another talented young player could be on his way out of the club this summer after Man United decided their asking price for him.

According to Fichajes, Man United have decided €50m (£41.7m) as their asking price of young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

The midfielder has still not signed a new contract at Old Trafford with his current deal expiring in 2027.

Real Madrid view Mainoo as a key target to bolster their midfield for the upcoming season, with Chelsea and Inter Milan also showing interest.

Kobbie Mainoo to leave Man United?

Ruben Amorim recently demanded more from the player and despite claiming that he is ‘really good midfielder’, the Portuguese manager wanted the midfielder to grow even more.

United are looking to get rid of Mainoo in order to raise funds for their summer transfer business.

It is going to be the club’s first summer window under Amorim and they want to help the manager by providing him all the financial support that he needs.

Mainoo is a young midfielder who plays with maturity but there are questions over his place in the team under Amorim due to the manager’s decision to deploy a 3-4-3 formation.

The fans might not like this decision from the club but it is something they need to do in order to generate funds for new players.

Bruno Fernandes has praised Mainoo in the past by calling the player ‘really good’.

